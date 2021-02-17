Gene Source Code Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $670.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $670.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.73 or 0.00868014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006945 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.05135046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

GENE is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

