genedrive (LON:GDR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of GDR traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 143 ($1.87). 2,177,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 7.91 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 302.60 ($3.95).

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

