genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Gap Up to $130.00

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70), but opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.93), with a volume of 3,857,858 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.48. The company has a market capitalization of £93.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

About genedrive (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

