Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $380.00 price target on the stock. Generac traded as high as $360.22 and last traded at $347.82, with a volume of 19939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $350.53.

According to Zacks, “Generac reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see robust demand for its home standby generators due to higher power outages, while the ‘Home as a Sanctuary’ trend gains traction. It has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. A diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a global customer base. It has the largest network of factory direct independent generator dealers in the industry in North America. However, the company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research and development expenses hurt its margins. Soft demand from industrial consumers due to the pandemic mars its growth potential.”

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

