General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.96

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 2300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

