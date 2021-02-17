General Electric Company (GEC.L) Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GEC traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 109,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. General Electric Company has a 1 year low of GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.93 ($0.17).

Get General Electric Company (GEC.L) alerts:

About General Electric Company (GEC.L)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.