General Electric Company (GEC.L) Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GEC traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 109,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. General Electric Company has a 1 year low of GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.93 ($0.17).
About General Electric Company (GEC.L)
