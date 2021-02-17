General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 49.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after buying an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,387,094. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

