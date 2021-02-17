General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. 47,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

