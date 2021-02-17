Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.