Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $19.82 million and $1.01 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00008769 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00849285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00046457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.18 or 0.04952781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00043649 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

