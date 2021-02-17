GenesisX Market Capitalization Achieves $28,418.41 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 155.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $28,418.41 and $177.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 87.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,197,273 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

