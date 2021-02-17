GenesisX Price Up 93.2% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $29,204.87 and approximately $71.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,199,235 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

