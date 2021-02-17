Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.67. 636,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 774,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

