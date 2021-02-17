Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders sold 22,650 shares of company stock valued at $798,545 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

