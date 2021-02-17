Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

GPC stock traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. 1,103,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

