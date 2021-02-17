GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.53

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $23,878.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00449095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,128.69 or 0.99912844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00046557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00121357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 188.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.