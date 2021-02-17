GeoDB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,513,034 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

