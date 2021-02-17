Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Down 2.8%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79). Approximately 18,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 30,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 447.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

About Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

