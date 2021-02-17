GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Up 9.5%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44. 1,536,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,979,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

