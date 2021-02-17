Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 6,422,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,989,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Geron by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

