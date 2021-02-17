Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 6,422,125 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,989,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
