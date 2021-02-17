GET Protocol (GET) Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $158,718.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00063431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.00888981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.05060668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016142 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

