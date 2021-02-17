Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

