GHOST (GHOST) Price Down 5.7% This Week

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $162,263.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOST has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00072384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00443171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00176024 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

