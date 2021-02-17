Giant Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Giant has a total market cap of $168,334.23 and $14,717.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001333 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,082,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

