Giant Price Tops $0.0185 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Giant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $168,265.45 and approximately $15,284.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000999 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,086,322 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

