GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Trading Up 8.5%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 650,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 124,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

