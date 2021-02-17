GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Shares Up 9.2%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.26. 2,942,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,043,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

GigCapital3 Company Profile (NYSE:GIK)

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.