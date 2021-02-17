GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Shares Up 9.2%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.26. 2,942,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,043,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GigCapital3 Company Profile (NYSE:GIK)
GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
