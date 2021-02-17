Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 981,269 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after purchasing an additional 421,383 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,040,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

GIL stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

