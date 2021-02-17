Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.