Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Glaukos worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $97.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

