Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GLEN traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 288.20 ($3.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,389,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,618,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Glencore plc has a twelve month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.65 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £38.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.90 ($3.38).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

