Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the natural resources company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GLEN stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 288.20 ($3.77). 42,389,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,618,816. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.65 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £38.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.02.

Get Glencore plc (GLEN.L) alerts:

GLEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 258.90 ($3.38).

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.