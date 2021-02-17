Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Glencore stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

