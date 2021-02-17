Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 2,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.