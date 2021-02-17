Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

