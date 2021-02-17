Global Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,463% compared to the typical volume of 512 put options.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,635 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $196.70 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.