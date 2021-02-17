Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.51

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $27.91. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 605,549 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.