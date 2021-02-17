Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $484,000.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

