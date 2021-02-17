Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,761 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period.

URA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,018. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

