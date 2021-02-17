GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $14,401.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.57 or 0.03536180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.13 or 0.00448839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $720.85 or 0.01381915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.75 or 0.00505625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00469983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.00323732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

