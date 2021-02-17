Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLBS traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 51,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,092. The company has a market cap of $411,520.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

