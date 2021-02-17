Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Position Raised by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 123,060 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up approximately 3.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.62% of Globus Medical worth $40,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 in the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

