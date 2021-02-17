Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.