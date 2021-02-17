Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.83-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.22 million.

GMED traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 403,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.87.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

