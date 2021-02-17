GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.5 days.

GMOYF stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. GMO Internet has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

