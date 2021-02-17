GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.5 days.
GMOYF stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. GMO Internet has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.
About GMO Internet
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.