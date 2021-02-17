Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $22,186.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.00447665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 228% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

