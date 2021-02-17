Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.02

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 79399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $931.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,392,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,589 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

