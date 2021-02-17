Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 19,276 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.01.

Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) Company Profile (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or businesses in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

