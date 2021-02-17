Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report sales of $67.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.59 million to $67.86 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $161.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 191,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.