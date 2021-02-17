Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.22. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 388,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,688,000.

